In the United States, 22 percent of Americans live in places that authorize medical aid in dying. But as more states consider–and pass–legislation that supports the practice, confusion and hurdles remain. Anthropologist Anita Hannig researches medical aid-in-dying in the United States. She spoke with doctors, patients, and lawmakers across the country, and the results of Hannig’s long-term project are laid out in her latest book, The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America. Join us at the City Club as she discusses her findings.

Speaker



Anita Hannig, Author; and Associate Professor of Anthropology, Brandeis University

Moderator