The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America

For Black and Brown Americans, access to capital, getting a home appraised, or even access to standard banking services can be challenging. After centuries of targeted policies that set Black and Brown Americans behind, the racial wealth gap has only grown--fueling inequities in communities of color. Systemic racism inside the American financial services industry serves as yet another barrier for not only banking customers and budding entrepreneurs, but also internal employment practices at the banks themselves. This is a conversation with Emily Flitter, moderated by Danielle L. Sydnor, President of the Cleveland Branch NAACP and Founder and CEO of We Win Strategies Group, on the racial wealth gap, civil rights, and what it means to bank while Black.

This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation series sponsored by the John P. Murphy Foundation, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and Cuyahoga County Public Library. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

Emily FlitterAuthor; and Journalist, The New York Times

Moderator

Danielle L. SydnorImmediate Past President, Cleveland Branch NAACP; Founder and CEO, We Win Strategies Group