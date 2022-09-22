Information for local and regional entrepreneurs, provided by the Burton D. Morgan Foundation:
Maker: Amalia Haas, CEO and chief bee whispererBusiness: Bee AwesomeLocation: BeachwoodRabbanit Amalia Haas grew up in an environment that centered around…
Maker: Jenne Haddox, founderBusiness: Phase Acid ReducerLocation: MedinaMedina entrepreneur Jenne Haddox was diagnosed with a health condition that made…
Maker: Da’Shika Street, ownerBusiness: Street CrafteryLocation: AkronDowntown Akron entrepreneur Da’Shika Street started Street Craftery, a DIY studio, to…
Maker: Jerry Barnes, ownerBusiness: Well Heeled WayLocation: HartvilleWell Heeled Way owner Jerry Barnes has decades of experience training dogs and…
Maker: Alan Giberson, owner and sign painterBusiness: Old Soul Sign Co.Location: ClevelandCleveland resident Alan Giberson was first drawn to hand-painted…
Maker: Cyrus Ausar, ownerBusiness: Greatness CafeLocation: MassillonExpanding upon his personal self-improvement journey, Massillon native Cyrus Ausar…
Makers: Brad and Dayna Yurkovich, ownersLocation: North CantonBusiness: Yurko SportsYurko Sports began with Brad Yurkovich creating wallets from old…
Maker: Chelsea Monty-Bromer – Chief Technology Officer, FounderBusiness: SweatIDLocation: AkronCleveland State University Associate Professor Chelsea…
Maker: Seth Trissel, owner and chefBusiness: Passion At Midnight MacaronsLocation: North CantonPassion at Midnight Macarons is an at-home bakery born out…
Maker: Kari DeGraff, ownerBusiness: Scoot! Cold Brew, a Cleveland business specializing in cold brew coffee and creating a more sustainable communityHow…
Maker: Nicole Dauria, owner & ‘popreneur’Business: Pop Culture CLE, a gourmet dessert shop in Solon featuring ice cream on a stick in the shape of a…
Makers: Jamie Peltz, inventor and founder, and Jeff Smith, technician and shop manager at MAGNETBusiness: Forget Me Spot, a pretreatment laundry stain…
Business: FutureGen Comics, an independent comic book and character development company based in TwinsburgMakers: Keith Harris, President and Maia…
Graduates of Case Western Reserve University started 3D Music and print violins from plastic.