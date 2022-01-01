Be Well
Be Well is ideastream’s on-going multiple media health information series on various topics that affect our community. This award-winning series delves into the science and biology of health diseases and disorders, walks through a patient’s health journey from diagnosis to treatment, reports on the latest and greatest technology and research in the medical community and much more!
-
Between 2015 and 2017, the number of babies born hooked on drugs because of their mother’s addiction increased by 20%.
-
Bethany Yeiser was diagnosed with schizophrenia in her early 20s. Here's her story of finding help.
-
Half hour special about opioid addiction in NE Ohio.
-
Community resources and links to helpful information related to the Be Well: Healthy Beginnings coverage
-
Cross the intersection of people, place and health and explore local efforts to propel proper nourishment.
-
Community resources and links to helpful information related to the Be Well: Diet & Food coverage
-
A Local Art Therapy Program Helps Patients with Dementia and Their Caregivers
-
Blacks die more from breast cancer than whites and African American women face many barriers to navigating care.
-
Research studies are crucial to making advancements in cancer treatment but many patients do not participate.
-
Local cancer expert sits down with ideastream’s Kay Colby to talk about the mainstays of cancer treatment.