Science & Technology

New contraception for domestic cats works, says Cincinnati Zoo researchers who studied it

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published June 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT
Lindsey Vansandt, DVM, PhD, Director Imperiled Cat Signature Program at the Cincinnati Zoo's CREW studied six adult female cats for two years and the ones who received the injection did not become pregnant despite being with a male cat 8 hours a day, five days a week for four months.
Lisa Hubbard
/
Cincinnati Zoo
Researchers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden say an injectable long-term contraception for domestic cats they studied works, and should be able to eventually reduce the growing community cat population.

Experts estimate these unknown outdoor cats number between 30 million and 80 million in the U.S.

The zoo’s research is published in Tuesday's edition of the journal Nature Communications.

Scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital developed the contraception that the Cincinnati Zoo studied. It's like a blueprint, and tells the cat's DNA to greatly increase the amount of a certain protein it makes and that's what prevents pregnancy.

RELATED: The Cincinnati Zoo is creating a massive behavioral database to better understand its animals

The injection was designed by David Pépin (Pediatric Surgical Research Laboratories, Massachusetts General Hospital, Department of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Boston) who is the senior author on the paper.

The zoo's director of Imperiled Cat Signature Program for CREW, Lindsey Vansandt, studied the injected domestic cats and explains how it acts as a contraception. "They're making a protein that they make naturally but at much higher levels — approximately 100 times greater than they normally make," she says. "And so that feeds back on the ovary and prevents it from developing follicles."

For eight hours a day, five days a week for four months, injected female cats were with a male cat and did not get pregnant. This was repeated in several cycles over a two-year period.

Because this pilot study only included six adult female cats, more research is needed — so is FDA approval.

Vansandt and her team are excited with the initial results. "Spaying — although it's routine — is still an invasive surgery," she says. "I think we do a really good job as a veterinary profession of doing adequate pain control, but certainly animals with pre-existing diseases — heart disease comes to mind — we might not want to put that animal under general anesthesia."

RELATED: A veterinarian says pets have a lot to teach us about love and grief

The zoo’s domestic cat "scientists" will be up for adoption by Cincinnatians at the conclusion of the study.

The study was funded by The Joanie Bernard Foundation and the Michelson Found Animals Foundation.

Science & Technology
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
