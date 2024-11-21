Cooking up a new life chapter this Thanksgiving holiday

It’s one week until Thanksgiving, and I’m sure many of us are already daydreaming about the pumpkin pie Aunt Sue is bringing over, or whether to deep fry or spatchcock the turkey this year.

I’m sure I’ll be first in line for second helpings, because this year, I’m eating for two! My husband and I are thrilled to be expecting our first child in March, and it’s one of the many things I’m thankful for this year.

It wasn’t an easy road to get here, as many couples find out when trying to start a family for the first time. I’m thankful for our doctors who helped us navigate the ups and downs of in vitro fertilization, a treatment that gained a lot of attention this election year. It was an eye-opening experience seeing so many around the country share their stories of infertility, and in many cases, success with treatments like IVF. It made me feel less alone.

I’m thankful for my colleagues who were understanding when I had to take time off to attend many appointments during the treatment process, and throughout this pregnancy. (Who knew having a baby would be so time-consuming, even before the baby was here?)

And I’m extremely thankful for my family and friends, who supported me during this process, through the tears, uncertainty, and eventual joy of finding out we were pregnant.

For me, Thanksgiving always kicks off with one of my favorite “Sound of Ideas” traditions, which we call our annual “Friendsgiving” show, featuring a panel of local chefs who bring in a unique Thanksgiving dish and answer listener questions like, “What should I make for my gluten-free guests?” or “What is spatchcocking?” (It’s when you remove the backbone of the turkey and lay it flat to cook more evenly, something I learned during a past Friendsgiving show)

Afterwards, the team typically gets to try some of the leftover dishes, and it’s always a treat. Last year, we featured chefs from a variety of diverse cultures , including a father and daughter from the Cambodian restaurant Phnom Penh on Cleveland’s West Side. The studio smelled amazing!

Jay Shah / Ideastream Public Media From left to right: Mono Bun, Ricardo Sandoval (back), Jeannette Bun, Jossi Rivera and Timothy Baxter with host Jenny Hamel for the 2023 annual Sound of Ideas Friendsgiving show.

On Tuesday, Associate Producer Aya Cathey is crafting another excellent Friendsgiving show, with a new panel of chefs, who will be sure to answer any of your culinary queries. We’d love to gather any cooking questions or Thanksgiving memories in advance, so we can include them during the show. Just email soi@ideastream.org .

And whether you celebrate Thanksgiving with family, friends, or not at all this year, from me and my little turkey, I hope you have a relaxing day, and a delicious meal.

Rachel Rood, Supervising Producer, “Sound of Ideas”

