© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Northeast Ohio experts share Thanksgiving cooking tips

By Jay Shah
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Thanksgiving Dinner Table
SeventyFour
/
Shutterstock
Northeast Ohio food and beverage experts share cooking tips for Thanksgiving and recipe ideas for a twist on the traditional meal.

It's the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and many of us are in the thick of preparing for Thursday's big dinner. You may already be chopping onions and pulling that turkey out of the freezer. Or maybe you are searching online for a completely new recipe to try this year.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll spend the hour talking all about Thanksgiving cooking and holiday memories with four local food and beverage connoisseurs. They'll bring some delicious samples to the Idea Center studio and answer any cooking questions listeners might have for the big day -- such as whether to bake or fry your turkey, and what cocktail can be paired with cranberry sauce. Join us for our annual "Sound of Ideas Friendsgiving" show.

Guests:
-Mono Bun, Chef & Owner, Phnom Penh
-Jeanette Bun, Phnom Penh
-Ricardo Sandoval, Chef & Owner, Fat Cats
-Jossi Rivera, Owner, Jossi's Bakery
-And Timothy Baxter, Owner, Baxter's Speakeasy

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Stay Connected
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an associate producer for the "Sound of Ideas." A former WKSU news intern and freelance producer, she's a New Yorker at heart but making Ohio her home has been her best adventure so far.
See stories by Jay Shah
Related Content