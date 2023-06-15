Hiking Cuyahoga Valley National Park: A reporter's mission to get outside this summer

On a cold February day, I picked up a Cuyahoga Valley National Park hiking guide in a small bookstore in Chagrin Falls. Flipping through the pages, I dreamed of warm, sunny days, basking in fresh air and not having to shovel snow off of my car. It was an easy purchase, $8 for a 19-trail guide and a promise of a summer spent outside exploring the National Park that's in our backyard.

Although I grew up in Northeast Ohio, I hadn't ever been to the national park. My childhood was spent exploring the wonderful Lake Metroparks, playing in the Grand River and Lake Erie in the summer and sledding down the hills in our favorite parks in the winter.

It wasn't until college and the pandemic that I rediscovered the importance of spending time outside, for both my physical and mental health. That discovery drew me to the wonderful natural resources in Portage and Summit Counties: the Portage and Summit County Hike and Bike Trail, Summit Metro Parks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

As someone who thrives outdoors, winter is a tough time for me. I try to keep my body and mind active, whether that be bundling up for a chilly walk or doing a yoga flow at home. But at some point during winter, the itch to get outdoors becomes too much to bear. So I found myself in February planning a summer of hikes and outdoor adventures.

Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media Beaver Marsh Boardwalk is best to visit at dusk when the beavers are most active. Although I didn't get to see any beavers close up on April 13, 2023, there was plenty other wildlife to enjoy plus a beautiful sunset.

Once the ground had thawed, I hit the ground running, metaphorically of course. My first trip was to Beaver Marsh Boardwalk. A quick walk on the Towpath Trail leads to the boardwalk, where you can see all kinds of wildlife. Pro tip: beavers are most active around dusk, so head over then if you want the best chance to see them.

The beavers were pretty far from the boardwalk during my visit, but there was plenty more to see: muskrats, different types of turtles, lots of birds and snakes. The boardwalk was filled with nature lovers who eagerly helped me spot different animals and explained the difference between beavers and muskrats. The difference is in the tail!

Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media Ledges Trail offers beautiful views of sandstone cliffs, including a stunning overlook and a hike that takes you both above and below the ledges, pictured here on May 17, 2023.

I've hit a few of the more popular trails in the park so far. My favorite by far has been Ledges Trail. The views of the sandstone cliffs and caves are so beautiful and so much fun to explore. It's a shady oasis on a hot day, with some challenging hills and then beautiful views. The trail is also pretty far off the main roads, so it's very peaceful and quiet. The overlook has a gorgeous view over the valley.

The main attraction to the park for many is Brandywine Falls, and though you can park right by the falls and walk down to the overlook, what's the fun in that? Instead, I opted to hike Brandywine Gorge Trail, which takes you up and down and up and down the valley before you see the falls. Through all the sweat, it is worth it. Views like Brandywine Falls really make you grateful for the nature in Northeast Ohio — but bring a snack if you're going to do the hike. You'll need it!

Aside from the popular trails, there are also hundreds of miles to explore of the Towpath Trail and the Buckeye Trail that run through the park. I've been having so much fun picking a stretch of trail that I've never been to before and exploring for a couple of hours.

There's so much more than just hiking that the National Park offers. The park has great access to the Cuyahoga River for kayaking, canoeing and fishing. Many trails are great for biking, and you can even go horseback riding on a few trails! As summer ramps up, I hope to see you on the trails.

"The Cut" is featured in Ideastream Public Media's weekly newsletter, The Frequency Week in Review. To get The Frequency Week in Review, The Daily Frequency or any of our newsletters, sign up on Ideastream's newsletter subscription page.

