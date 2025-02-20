Protect My Public Media
Recent federal actions, including executive orders and legislative proposals, have called for the defunding of nonprofit organizations such as NPR and PBS. While our local community's support remains robust, these federal funding cuts could significantly affect public media nationwide and Ideastream Public Media locally. Federal funding ensures that NPR, PBS, and organizations like ours have the resources to offer fact-based news, enriching learning opportunities, and vibrant arts and entertainment—free to the American public.
How To Get Involved
Take Action
Your voice matters! Contact your representatives and sign the petition to protect Ideastream Public Media and all local public media stations. We’ve made it easy for you. The letter is written, the petition is ready. All you need to do is sign up and make a difference.
Be an Advocate
Stand up for public media, help raise awareness and inspire others to act! Whether you share your story, engage on social media, contact Congress, or encourage others to take action, every voice makes a difference.
Become a Member
Community support is the lifeblood of public media. Contributions from members help sustain our ability to provide independent news, educational programming, and arts content.
Stay Informed
Follow updates from Ideastream Public Media and other public media organizations to learn more about potential funding changes and how you can help.
Public Media Facts
- Millions of Americans use public media every month. 42 million Americans experience public radio across platforms through more than 1,207 public radio station each week. 160+ million Americans watch public television through 357 public television stations over the course of the year.
- Public media is available to almost everyone. Public radio and television stations serve nearly 99% of the United States, including the most remote communities, with high-quality, non-commercial programming and services every day.
- Public media is one of America’s most effective public/private partnerships. Annual federal funding amounts to about $1.60 per person and is leveraged by local stations to raise six times that amount from other sources.
- Public media funding represents .01 percent of the federal budget. Cutting public media funding would have little impact on the national debt but would devastate local stations’ ability to serve their communities.
- Public media is locally rooted. Each station is locally managed and makes programming and service decisions to address unique community needs and interests.
- Public media makes communities safer. As the backbone of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), public media stations help keep the public informed and safe during emergencies.
- Public media supports lifelong learning for all Americans. Investments in children’s educational, cultural, public affairs and news content, digital classroom resources, teacher training, and distance learning have made public media a leader in lifelong learning.
- Public media preserves local history and culture. Through thoughtful storytelling, public media stations provide in-depth programs on the people, places and events that shape their communities.
- Public media strengthens our democracy. Fact-based news and civil dialogue empower us to participate in the political process as informed citizens.
- Public media helps prepare children for success in school. Public media’s early educational content is rigorously researched, tested and proven to help children learn.