Protect My Public Media

Recent federal actions, including executive orders and legislative proposals, have called for the defunding of nonprofit organizations such as NPR and PBS. While our local community's support remains robust, these federal funding cuts could significantly affect public media nationwide and Ideastream Public Media locally. Federal funding ensures that NPR, PBS, and organizations like ours have the resources to offer fact-based news, enriching learning opportunities, and vibrant arts and entertainment—free to the American public.



How To Get Involved

Take Action

Your voice matters! Contact your representatives and sign the petition to protect Ideastream Public Media and all local public media stations. We’ve made it easy for you. The letter is written, the petition is ready. All you need to do is sign up and make a difference.



Be an Advocate

Stand up for public media, help raise awareness and inspire others to act! Whether you share your story, engage on social media, contact Congress, or encourage others to take action, every voice makes a difference.



Become a Member

Community support is the lifeblood of public media. Contributions from members help sustain our ability to provide independent news, educational programming, and arts content.



Stay Informed

Follow updates from Ideastream Public Media and other public media organizations to learn more about potential funding changes and how you can help.



Public Media Facts