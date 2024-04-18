Ideastream Music
Ideastream is where you can connect to Northeast Ohio’s music scene. We take you to timeless classical music on WCLV, all-day jazz on JazzNEO and local musician spotlights with Shuffle and Applause Performances.
The Third Law Collective was created in 2021 for area jazz composers to present original works for a unique ensemble. The collective aims to serve as a testing ground for new ideas, engaging collaboration and improvisational explorations.
Kid Tigrrr is the new project from singer-songwriter and visual artist Jenna Fournier of Cleveland band NIIGHTS. In 2020, Fournier ventured into audio engineering to experiment with home recording and music production, and she will release her debut solo album this spring.
Long-time folk artist Alex Bevan reflects on a 50 year career.
Ava Preston shares her songs for "Applause Performances."