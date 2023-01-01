Stephanie Czekalinski, Ideastream Public Media

Stephanie Czekalinski had a decades-long career in journalism writing about immigration, violence, demographic change and policy. Her award-winning work appeared in The Atlantic, The National Journal, and The Columbus Dispatch.

She recently returned to journalism after taking a break from the work she deeply loved to care for her family. The experience was difficult and clarifying. She realized that the most intoxicating - and deeply missed - aspect of being a journalist was possessing the platform for truth-telling.

What she learned in the purifying crucible of motherhood is that The Truth is best expressed by many people, that the world thirsts for expressions of experience that ring true, and that very few people feel empowered to speak Truth and share it with others. Now she’s embarking on a new adventure at Ideastream.

