Expertise: Writing, editing, research, community outreach

Education: Solon High School, The Ohio State University-- History Major, Professional Writing & Spanish Minor

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Mitchell's Ice Cream

Experience:

Avantika Pai is a third-year student at Ohio State University, majoring in History with minors in Spanish and Professional Writing. She has written and edited for her high school newspaper and the Cleveland-based media company, Black Girl Media. At BGM, she worked on the student-run podcast and publication, the CLEnagers, and contributed to the digital platform Black Girl in the CLE. Avantika specializes in feature and news writing, with a focus on social justice, politics, film and pop culture, and her local community.

Highlights:

Contributing Writer--Black Girl in the CLE

Writer & Host--The CLEnagers

Recognized Writer in News Writing, In-Depth Reporting, and Personality Profile Categories--Ohio Scholastic Media Association



