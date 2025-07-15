Major changes to Medicaid could impact access to coverage for Ohioans

Late last month, Governor Mike DeWine signed off on Ohio's budget. A few days later, President Donald Trump signed the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." With these pieces of legislation come major changes to the structure of the state and federally-funded Medicaid program including new work requirements, more eligibility checks, and loss of expansion coverage in some states— though Ohio isn't one of them.

Supporters of the changes, including Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio, said the reforms are about protecting vulnerable participants. Husted said, "The Medicaid program is intended for people who can't work and can't help themselves."

But critics of the changes say this will cause millions to lose coverage, disproportionately harming people who need it the most.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that over the next decade, Medicaid will lose more than $1 trillion, and nearly 12 million Americans will lose health insurance.

And an analysis from the Center for Community Solutions found that up to 450,000 Ohioans could be at risk of losing coverage if work requirements go into effect. Rural communities are also being hit particularly hard by the state and federal budgets, with already strained hospitals predicted to lose the funds needed to stay open.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're joined by reporters and policy experts to discuss the future of Medicaid in Ohio.

Later in the hour, we're going to meet some very impressive women from across Northeast Ohio.

These local leaders were recently named "Women of Influence" by Crain's Cleveland Business, an annual award, and were honored at a luncheon in June.

Each year, we like to bring a few of the nominees together for a conversation on what drove their ambition, how they found success in their careers and what advice they'd give those who want to follow in their footsteps.