U.S. sunscreens haven’t been updated for decades – but the science has

By Berly McCoy,
Regina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published August 31, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
The FDA hasn't updated sunscreen ingredients in decades.
The FDA hasn't updated sunscreen ingredients in decades.

The United Nations estimates that there were over 1.5 million new cases of skin cancer in 2022. That number might have you reaching for the nearest tube of sunscreen. And it might also have you wondering what truth there is to the hype around Korean and European sunscreens. Click around online and you'll see lots of claims about the superiority of their protection against UV radiation compared to products made in the United States. But are sunscreens sold in the U.S. really so subpar? With the help of chemist and science communicator Michelle Wong, we wade into the research of UVA and UVB rays, the complexities of regulating cosmetics and drugs, and how to maximize your protection against the sun no matter which sunscreens you have access to.

Interested in more science behind skincare products? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Tyler Jones. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Berly McCoy
Berly McCoy
Regina G. Barber
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.