NewsDepth A+: STEM Day

Here at NewsDepth Headquarters, science is a favorite subject. We love looking at the stars, working with robots, and using engineering skills to build things and solve problems. The fifth grade at Chardon Hills STEM school, in Euclid, are just like us! They invited us to visit them and they told us all about their school-wide STEM Day. STEM, of course, stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Anabella told us that the fifth graders all hosted learning stations throughout the day and the younger students visited each station to explore different STEM challenges. Julius was excited about his station. He told us that at his station the students got to build Mars Rovers out of clothespins and popsicle sticks. Julius shared that his station was pretty challenging, but he was really proud of how hard his younger schoolmates worked.

Taylor’s station was all about space science. At her station, the students had to make models of constellations out of pipe cleaners and beads. She told us that she learned how helpful it is to have examples to show the students. Most of the students at her station made small models of the Little Dipper. Jernell’s station was all about Legos and building things. He told us that one of the best parts of the day was when the younger students were successful. It made him really proud to see their hard work pay off.

Kaiden and Khloee shared that some of their key takeaways from the day was how important it is to be patient when you’re working with people, and that it is very important to be respectful because you need to treat people the way you want to be treated, especially when you’re doing something that is challenging. Alex added that it’s very important to be a clear communicator when you’re working with other people because it will help them to understand the goals of the project and to follow the instructions.

These students truly exemplify Chardon Hill’s three Rs - Showing Respect, Being Responsible, and Being Ready to Learn.

This week’s A+ Award goes to the fifth grade at Chardon Hills STEM School for hosting a STEM Day for their schoolmates. We also appreciate that the students who spoke with us skipped recess to tell us about their STEM Day. Keep up the great work.

