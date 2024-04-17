Write To Us: Write a short story!

In this week’s Know Ohio, Mary shares a brief biography of one of Ohio's most famous authors!

Toni Morrison is an African-American author born in Lorain in 1931. Her first novel, The Bluest Eye, was set in Toni's hometown, Lorain, and told the story of a young black girl who wishes for blue eyes and white skin, something Toni did herself as a child.

Maybe our next great author is one of our viewers?

Well, for our write-to-us this week, we want you to write a short story!

But we have a special challenge for you, we want your stories to be in the genre of historic fiction. Your story can be set in any era.

Students can use our inbox form to send in their stories.

