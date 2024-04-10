NewsDepth A+: Inclusion Day

One of the great things about all of our NewsDepth viewers is how you all go to great lengths to make everyone feel welcome, no matter what their beliefs, race, or disabilities happen to be. It really makes me proud knowing that you all tune in week after week. This week’s A+ Award goes to Mrs. Elena Scotton’s students at Cuyahoga Heights Middle and High Schools for taking inclusion to soaring new heights.

World Inclusion Day is celebrated during the first week of March every year. It’s a time when advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities join together to spread the word about the importance of including all people in schools and communities. An advocate is a person that publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy. Mrs. Scotton’s class planned a full day of activities to recognize the importance of inclusion for all of the students and teachers at Cuyahoga Heights Middle and High Schools. Talk about some motivated Red Wolves!

The day started with elementary, middle and high school teachers standing outside of the school and cheering for students as they entered the building. The teachers were all wearing specially designed shirts that said “To the Heights of Inclusion.” They were also holding motivational posters with slogans like “You Are Strong,” “You Are Heard,” You Are Amazing,” and “You Are Enough.” Once the students were in the school, the Red Wolves cheerleaders made a large banner that all students could sign, making a pledge to be inclusive to their classmates. Inclusive means to include all groups and people. The students were also given inspirational stickers.

But that isn’t all. Mrs. Scotton’s students also worked with the video production students to produce a video featuring staff members sharing how they help their students “reach new heights.” All of the students got to watch the video in the high school’s auditorium. The day ended with all of the students and staff in the Middle and High Schools taking a group photo in the school’s football stadium.

Superintendent Evans said that the community is “excited to join together to show our support and celebrate World Inclusion Day and look forward to continuing what we do best, helping all students reach new heights.”

This week’s A+ Award goes to Mrs. Scotton’s class for advocating for inclusive communities. Keep up the great work!

