Write to Us: Send in your questions about a career in space science!

On this week’s episode, we talk to an astronomer about the science behind a total solar eclipse, we meet some brave Ohioans that blazed the trail in spaceflight, and we bring you the latest on the lunar landings and mars missions.

For our write to us this week, we want you to send in your questions about a career in space science.

And next episode, we’ll have a professional answer some of them for our Career Callout segment!

Career Callouts featured in NewsDepth are funded by the Ohio Broadcast Media Commission.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team