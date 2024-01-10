NewsDepth A+: Cognitive Harmony

Way back in episode 4 we asked you what STEM fields you were interested in learning about in this year’s Career Callout segments and you told us you were interested in careers in AI. Well, we recently met a senior at Chagrin Falls High School who is not only interested in careers that involve AI, and other technologies in the field of machine learning, he’s already hard at work charting his career path. Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence and computer science which focuses on the use of data and algorithms to imitate the way that humans learn. For his pioneering work in AI, Shlok is this week’s A+ Award winner.

As an Advanced Placement student, AP for short, Shlok had to do a research project. He is very interested in AI, computer science, and machine learning, so it only made sense for him to do his project on a topic that he’s interested in, and that could help others. Shlok noticed that over the last few years the amount of inappropriate language and interactions on social media has been increasing, and he wanted to do something about it. The question he wanted to answer was “can you teach a computer like you can teach a student?”

While he was working on this question he was able to partner with a professor at Indiana University and several Ph.D. students who are studying computer science. His work led him to develop an app called i2Vibes. The app is a social networking app that helps you spend time with yourself reflecting on the good things that have happened and lets you be yourself without judgment. How cool is that?

Shlok has also founded a nonprofit organization called Cognitive Harmony, whose goal is to research ways to prevent anxiety and depression in young people by using technology, AI, and machine learning.

This week’s A+ Award goes to Shlok at Chagrin Falls High School in Chagrin Falls for not only creating an app and a nonprofit, but for using his research to make the world a better place. Keep it up, Shlok, we’re very impressed with your work!