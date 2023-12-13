© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Black Beanz Dance Team

By Ygal Kaufman,
Alexandra Samame
Published December 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we learn about this dance team based in Akron, Ohio made up of teens from different parts of Africa.

The teens all became friends while playing together for Akron Inner City Soccer Club. It was there that they recognized their shared love of dance.

The group recently won the audience award for favorite performance at the World of Dance, a series of competitions held all over the world.

The Black Beanz will again attempt to conquer the World of Dance competition in 2024, and the crew plans to also audition for the TV show “America’s Got Talent.”

