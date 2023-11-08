© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Politics on Point: Civic Participation

By Natalia Garcia
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST

To be a civically engaged citizen means doing your part to help your community and your country.

It's like being a good neighbor and citizen.

You can do this by obeying laws and voting when you're older enough.

In this week’s politics on point, Abbey Marshall gives us a rundown of civic participation.

Discussion questions:

  • What are some ways that you can be a responsible citizen at your age?
  • What are the key factors of civic engagement?
  • How does civic engagement benefit me?
Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Politics on Point
Stay Connected
Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Natalia Garcia