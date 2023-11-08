Politics on Point: Civic Participation
To be a civically engaged citizen means doing your part to help your community and your country.
It's like being a good neighbor and citizen.
You can do this by obeying laws and voting when you're older enough.
In this week’s politics on point, Abbey Marshall gives us a rundown of civic participation.
Discussion questions:
- What are some ways that you can be a responsible citizen at your age?
- What are the key factors of civic engagement?
- How does civic engagement benefit me?