Write To Us: Ask a coder about their job.

The next great leap in artificial intelligence, or A.I., is a chat-bot that can give the most human of responses in a conversational way even write entire essays!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what you would ask a coder about their job.

Next week we’ll hear the answers from a professional coder herself!

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team