Write To Us: Ask a coder about their job.

Ask a coder about their job.

Published January 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST
The next great leap in artificial intelligence, or A.I., is a chat-bot that can give the most human of responses in a conversational way even write entire essays!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what you would ask a coder about their job.

Next week we’ll hear the answers from a professional coder herself!

