Sketchbook: Zygote Press

By Natalia Garcia
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we visit with Jackie Feldman and Brittany M. Hudak at Zygote Press in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since being founded in 1996, Zygote Press has established themselves as a center for all things printmaking, offering access to a wide variety of printmaking tools, classes, and a diverse community of artists. Jackie Feldman shares Zygote’s future plans to expand the printmaking studio into a community arts center for Cleveland, serving as a ‘one-stop-shop’ location for various arts activities and resources for all ages and backgrounds.

Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
