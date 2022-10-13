NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 5

In this week’s show, President Biden visits Florida after the hurricane.

The beaches of Hawaii are disappearing because of erosion.

California farmers are getting eco-friendlier.

And we listen to some Brazilian Jazz.

Weathering (verb): The breaking down of rocks, soils, and other substances into smaller pieces, especially by wind or water.

Erosion (verb): A process of moving rocks and soil to a new location.

Deposition (verb): Dropping off soil, rocks, and minerals creating new landforms.

Genre (noun): A category of writing characterized by similarities in form, style, or subject matter.

In this episode, we hear about a British artist who filled his entire home in doodles. For this week’s question we want you to: “Doodle something new you learned this week.”

For Hispanic Heritage month we highlighted artists in Ohio. We learned about a Spanish dance, some Latino painters, and now a Brazilian musician.

And we are curious, which is your favorite art form?

Head online to vote in this week’s poll. You can choose between: Music, Dance, Painting, Writing, Sculpture, or Theater.

