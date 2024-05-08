Petting Zoo: Backpacking Goats

You could call an Idaho rancher the goat--as in greatest of all time--of raising goats.

Marc Warnke uses these four-legged friends to pack gear into the back country of his state for several weeks per year..... and he's also renowned world wide.

"Well they are superior to almost any other pack animal because of their agility and the fact that they don't have to be led so they just follow us," said Warnke.

Goats have the disposition of a golden retriever and they make good pack animals because they feed themselves, they find water when they need it and the only thing hikers have to do is protect their goats from predators.

