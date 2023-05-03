© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 27

By Natalia Garcia
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
We are one step closer to a new debt ceiling plan.
In this week’s episode, we are one step closer to a new debt ceiling plan.

Residents along the Mississippi River prepare for flooding.

Mary tells us about a historic flood that changed some Ohio cities.

And schools try different strategies to encourage reading.

Layoff (noun): The elimination of jobs due to economic conditions, or a shortage of work.

Levee (noun): A wall of earth, built to prevent the overflow of a river.

Gold Rush (noun): The rapid movement of people trying to discover gold. The first major gold rush happened in California in 1848.

Valedictorian (noun): The student, usually with the highest academic achievements, who delivers the farewell graduation speech.

Salutatorian (noun): The second highest graded student, who usually gives the welcoming address during a graduation ceremony.

Graduation is just around the corner! Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier of New York were respectively named valedictorian and salutatorian for their graduating class.

Since this school year is wrapping up pretty soon, we want to hear: what you would say in a valedictorian speech?

Head to our inbox form online to tell us what you learned this year and what you look forward to next school year.

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

According to a key national exam, one in three kids in America cannot read at a basic level of comprehension.

For our poll this week, we want to know: How much do you read every day?

Jump on over to our poll page to choose between: 10 to 15 minutes, 15 to 20 minutes, 20 to 30 mins, or more than 30 minutes a day.

If you noticed, we didn't even include a 0 minute option, because we assume you all love reading as much as we do!

Click here to vote!

