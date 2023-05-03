NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 27

In this week’s episode, we are one step closer to a new debt ceiling plan.

Residents along the Mississippi River prepare for flooding.

Mary tells us about a historic flood that changed some Ohio cities.

And schools try different strategies to encourage reading.

Layoff (noun): The elimination of jobs due to economic conditions, or a shortage of work.

Levee (noun): A wall of earth, built to prevent the overflow of a river.

Gold Rush (noun): The rapid movement of people trying to discover gold. The first major gold rush happened in California in 1848.

Valedictorian (noun): The student, usually with the highest academic achievements, who delivers the farewell graduation speech.

Salutatorian (noun): The second highest graded student, who usually gives the welcoming address during a graduation ceremony.

Graduation is just around the corner! Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier of New York were respectively named valedictorian and salutatorian for their graduating class.

According to a key national exam, one in three kids in America cannot read at a basic level of comprehension.

