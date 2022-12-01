© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco offers community and solace

Published December 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST
After each work day, volunteers gather around the Circle of Friends at the AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco. (National AIDS Memorial)
After each work day, volunteers gather around the Circle of Friends at the AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco. (National AIDS Memorial)

On World AIDS Day, we take a look at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco. The Grove was created in the 1990s and is 10 acres of trees and plants with a circular monument honoring over 3,000 people touched by AIDS.

People come to remember their loved ones and to find peace in nature. Amanda Stupi of KQED reports.

At the National AIDS Memorial Grove, the Circle of Friends includes 3,000 names of those touch by AIDS in stone. (National AIDS Memorial)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here and Now storiesFrom WKSU