‘Substantial risk’: Mohican Young Star Academy admissions suspended as state investigates

State officials have suspended admissions to Mohican Young Star Academy while it once again investigates the embattled youth treatment facility, which has struggled to contain escalating violence in the past year.

The move leaves juvenile court judges and local children’s services agencies that rely on Mohican — including in Cuyahoga, Summit, Hamilton and Lucas counties — reassessing contracts or preparing to relocate youth, many of whom have complex behavioral and mental health needs.

The action comes several weeks after The Marshall Project - Cleveland documented escalating violence, staff injuries and campus-wide fights at the state’s largest youth residential treatment facility following an ownership change in November 2024.

Mohican “has demonstrated a pattern of serious noncompliance and/or committed violations that pose a substantial risk to the health and safety of residents in its care,” Eric Wandersleben, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Behavioral Health told The Marshall Project - Cleveland.

State officials will monitor operations at Mohican, and the pause on admissions will remain in place until the violations are corrected, Wandersleben said.

The state order was issued Nov. 20. It is unclear which violations sparked the decision to suspend new admissions, or what will happen to the children already in the facility. State agencies did not say how many children are currently housed at Mohican.

Mohican owners Zach Logan and Marquel Brewer and CEO Terry Jones did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Mohican, a 110-bed facility tucked inside an Ashland County forest, survived a state effort to shut it down several years ago over frequent 911 calls, runaways and the use of restraints.

Investigations that trigger admissions suspensions at residential treatment centers are rare, but can be deeply destabilizing for youth, said Scott Britton of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio, a group representing county child welfare agencies.

“It’s not just challenging to find another placement that will accept them, but it's very traumatic for these kids to have to move again,” Britton said.

For example, Britton cited the 2021 investigation and eventual closure of Sequel Pomegranate in Columbus. The move caused county agencies to scramble as well.

“Many of our agencies found out with less than 24 hours’ notice,” Britton said.

With new owners and renewed expectations at Mohican, The Marshall Project - Cleveland learned of five fights since November 2024 that drew law enforcement and fueled doubts among community members, staff and first responders about the facility’s direction.

“I would severely question any reason to place a child there, especially if a child's safety is in question,” Athens County Juvenile Judge Zachary Saunders said after reviewing The Marshall Project - Cleveland’s investigation.

From January 2024 until November, Cuyahoga County placed 58 youth at Mohican and paid the facility over $4 million, county spokesperson Kelly Woodard said.

Cuyahoga County officials plan to visit and evaluate children currently living at Mohican and determine if there are other placement options, including foster care or group homes.

“Reunification with families is also a priority,” Woodard said.

Summit County Juvenile Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said her court hasn’t placed a child in Mohican for years. She said she’s managed probation cases for at least two children sent there by Summit County Children Services since 2024.

In the past two years, Hamilton County Job and Family Services officials have placed five youth with Mohican Young Star Academy for $424,289. Agency spokesperson Jim Tinker said Hamilton County did not receive notification about the state investigation or suspension of admission.

“Nevertheless, we have already instituted a hold on referrals,” he said.

Currently, two Hamilton County youth are at Mohican, but the county’s Children Services agency is “assessing current and future placement with this facility,” Tinker said.

Before the state’s announcement, Lucas County Juvenile Court began assessing alternative placements for youth at Mohican due to The Marshall Project - Cleveland’s investigation. Lucas County Commissioner Anita Lopez ultimately signed the contract with Mohican, but has voiced concerns.

“We're supposed to be making decisions that are in the best interest of the youth and not what's most expedient,” she said.

Two children from Lucas County, one placed by the court and one by child services, are currently at the facility, Lopez said.

“Is our placement going to do greater good or harm to the child if we're trying to provide rehabilitation?” Lopez asked. “Some environments are not in the best interest.”

Additional reporting contributed by Doug Livingston.