After last year's shootings, East Cleveland police restrict high school reunion parties this weekend

An increased police presence and restrictions to nightlife are set for East Cleveland this coming holiday weekend — the same weekend as the local high school’s annual reunion celebration.

Three shootings took place hours after Shaw High School’s reunion weekend concluded last year. East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz said 11 people were shot.

“We're not having no drinking and none of that violence that we had last year,” Shabazz said. “We're not allowing no gathering and out with drinking. That's gone. That's no more. We can't do that no more, so the people who come to our class reunion, they are very peaceful and we always had a beautiful time, and that's how it's going to be from now on.”

The police department is increasing its patrols from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through the weekend, and are implementing DUI checkpoints. There will be bans on parking on certain streets including Euclid Avenue, Ivanhoe Road, Windermere Street and Knowles Street.

Mansell Baker, East Cleveland's safety director, said the city wants to prevent outdoor drinking and restrict gatherings on Euclid Avenue, Superior Avenue and Ivanhoe Road.

Despite the after-party safety concerns, Baker said the reunion activities should still proceed as planned.

“There has been an opportunity for us to come together as Shaw alumni and celebrate each other and reflect on our time at Shaw High School and growing up in this community," Baker said. "And we don't want to rain on that parade, but the activities after 8 p.m. are not happening.”

The mayor said some bars will be voluntarily closing Sunday evening.

“They say the money they make ain't worth the lives they had to pay last year,” Shabazz said.

East Cleveland Police are partnering with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and other local police for this weekend’s restrictions — including University Circle, Cleveland and RTA police departments, as well as the Ohio Investigative Unit.

The 2025 Shaw High School Annual Alumni Weekend begins with parties on Thursday and Friday nights. Class reunions for Shaw High School classes of 1975, 1980 and 1985 take place on Saturday and a “Family Picnic” takes place at Forest Hills Park in East Cleveland on Sunday.