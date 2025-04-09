Canton child arrested after making unfounded threats against Stark Library, police say

An 11-year-old from Canton is facing felony charges after Canton Police received unfounded reports of bomb threats and gun violence to the Stark Library.

The child allegedly made two calls to the Crisis Center Suicide Hotline Tuesday, one claiming someone was shot inside the library located in Downtown Canton and another reporting a bomb threat to the same location, according to Canton Police.

On Monday, the child allegedly reported someone had a gun at the library, police said.

Police cleared and secured the main library in response to all three reports.

The child, a Canton resident, was arrested and taken to the Stark Attention Center, a multi-county juvenile detention center, police said. He faces three felony charges of swatting and a felony charge of inducing panic.

The library was closed all day Wednesday as police investigated. It closed early Monday and reopened briefly Tuesday only to close again, according to the Canton Repository.

The library announced Wednesday on social media it will reopen all branches Thursday with normal operating hours.