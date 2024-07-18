Cleveland Heights expungement clinic to help people with certain criminal histories clear records

The Cleveland alumni chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is hosting a free expungement clinic in Cleveland Heights Saturday.

Depending on the conviction, people who have committed certain misdemeanors and felonies may be eligible to have their criminal records expunged, meaning it’s cleared from their record. This can be especially helpful for those looking for work because a criminal record can be a barrier to employment.

“We know that so often a mistake can be a barrier for entry for a promotion or a job or employment period,” said Antjuan Seawright, the Kappa Alpha Psi member who led the organization of the clinic. “I think that when there is an opportunity to eliminate those barriers and to right the ship, right the wrong or give someone a second chance and it’s within the law, I think that we should always take advantage of those opportunities.”

Getting criminal records expunged is made much easier with legal assistance, which is what Kappa Alpha Psi and its partners are providing at Saturday’s clinic.

People with non-traffic misdemeanor offenses whose probationary terms have been completed for at least one year, qualifying felony offenses whose probationary terms have been completed for at least three years and people with certain non-violent misdemeanors, including most non-violent third, fourth and fifth degree misdemeanors are eligible for help during Saturday's clinic.

“This is just building on the work that the fraternity already does in the community, but just in a different way,” Seawright said.

Those with first and second-degree felonies, offenses with mandatory jail times, violent crimes and most sexually related offenses are not eligible.

“We know that Cuyahoga County and Cleveland is pregnant with possibilities when it comes to jobs and economic development and opportunities,” Seawright said. “This expungement workshop will be one of the keys to unlock many doors for so many individuals who, at some point in time, may have made a mistake that has been economically costly for them.”

The free Community Expungement Clinic is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cleveland Heights High School. Only the first 200 participants will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.