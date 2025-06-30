Cleveland honors first Black mayor with Carl B. Stokes Day

June 30 is now Carl B. Stokes Day in Cleveland, honoring the city’s first Black mayor. City leaders made it official Monday with a celebration at Cleveland City Hall.

Elected in 1967 at the height of the American Civil Rights Movement, Stokes became the city’s 51st mayor and the first Black mayor of any large American city.

“Most folks in this country look at places like Montgomery and Selma as the birthplace of Black political power and the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, but I think starting today, the world is going to know that Cleveland is the birthplace of Black political power in this country,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb spoke at the inaugural Carl B. Stokes Day celebration at Cleveland City Hall.

Some of Stokes’ children, grandchildren and great grandchildren attended the inaugural Carl B. Stokes Day celebration.

“In true order, I do see it being well deserved,” said Cordell Stokes, Carl's son. “My father, of course, did set the political climate as the mayor and I’m just so proud of him.”

Councilmember Richard Starr presented a framed copy of the council resolution that officially makes June 30 Carl B. Stokes Day in Cleveland.

“Let us recommit ourselves to the values he championed — equity, justice and unwavering dedication to crafting a brighter future for every Cleveland resident,” Starr said. "His journey serves as a reminder that while progress is often difficult, it is always worth the struggle. Let today be a heartfelt reminder of how far we’ve come and how much more we can achieve together.”

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Cordell Stokes, son of Carl Stokes, spoke during the inaugural Carl B. Stokes Day at Cleveland City Hall.

The celebration included a preview for an upcoming, locally produced documentary showcasing Stokes’ tenure as mayor titled, “Stokes’ Dilemma.”

Police relations, public housing and a public-private neighborhood rehabilitation effort called “Cleveland: Now!" were key to Stokes’ two terms as mayor. Before becoming mayor, Stokes served in the Ohio House of Representatives, the first Black democrat to do so.

After Stokes left office in 1971, he worked for WNBC-TV, making him the first Black anchorman in New York City, and later returned to Cleveland to work as general counsel for the United Auto Workers and as a judge. Stokes died of cancer in 1996.