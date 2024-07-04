Cleveland police officer killed during July 4 early morning arrest

A Cleveland police officer has died after being shot near the 1500 block of East 80th Street around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. The department is not yet releasing the officer’s name.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd, eight to 10 officers attempted to arrest a man wanted for a felonious assault in a local suburb. While attempting to leave on a bicycle, the man fired at police multiple times, Todd said at a July 4 press conference on the steps of the Third District precinct.

The officer was shot and transported to a hospital where he died. The 27-year-old officer was assigned to Cleveland’s Third District and had been with the force for four years.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, is in custody. He was not injured.

"We just ask the residents of Cleveland to pray for this family," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said. "Pray for the men and women of our police department, especially as we celebrate this Fourth of July holiday and the freedom we have in this country."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.