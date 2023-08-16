Law enforcement surge targets violent crime in Cleveland, Ohio Governor DeWine says

On Tuesday, local, state and federal law enforcement personnel made traffic stops, arrested felons, seized drugs and made addiction referrals on Cleveland's East Side as part of a targeted surge initiative to help Cleveland police fight violent crime, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said during a press conference Wednesday.

Officials made 57 traffic stops, 20 felony arrests, seized heroin, cocaine and firearms and monitored those who fled traffic stops from helicopters and then directed officers where to find suspects, preventing police chases, DeWine said.

The surge, which DeWine said will help Cleveland police target violent offenders and drug traffickers, is part of a multipronged initiative to help fight violent crime in the city.

"We know most violent crime is committed by repeat offenders," DeWine said. Those offenders can not lawfully carry firearms but do anyway, he said.

Law enforcement will focus on crime hotspots, beginning in the Fourth District, which includes Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood, DeWine said. Personnel will target other Cleveland neighborhoods also identified as areas of high crime on later dates.

Two previous surges happened last year in April and August, DeWine said. The state has invested more than $26 million to combat crime in Cleveland.

The initiative is designed to help local officials fight a wave of violent crime city leaders have called 'unprecedented.' Violence in Cleveland burst into the public eye after nine people were injured in a mass shooting on West 6th Street Downtown in July. While that shooting, which made national news, was the most high-profile act of violence in the city this year, many residents have reported feelings of living under the threat of growing brutality.

The number of homicides in the city is up about 20% compared to the same time last year, according to police records. As of Saturday, 111 people had been killed in Cleveland this year. Last year at this time, there had been 91 homicides. The number of robberies, felonious assaults, thefts and arsons is also up compared to last year.

The number of grand thefts of motor vehicles is up nearly 90%, the data shows.

The violence has spurred political sparring. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has called out Republican legislators in Columbus for passing what he said were weak gun laws, and Ward 8 Councilmember Mike Polensek has criticized Bibb for a lack of urgency in addressing gun violence. Acrimony between the mayor and councilman, who has been outspoken about violence in the city, reportedly caused Bibb to boycott a city council meeting last month.

Politicians have suggested a variety of causes for the violence from the ease with which Kias and Hyundais are stolen to lax gun laws to lack of parental involvement.

During Wednesday's press conference, DeWine acknowledged that young people are involved in many of the crimes roiling communities.

"The age of our offenders continues to drop," he said.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland police, tasked with addressing the problem, say they are stretched thin. Officer staffing is down significantly. The department is short more than 200 officers and nearly 300 officers are eligible for retirement. The number of cadets in the most recent class of cadets to replace them counted in single digits.

Crime is a complex issue with no easy solution, DeWine acknowledged during the press conference.

"This is a work in progress. We do not have all the answers," he said. "But what we do pledge to the people in Cleveland — to the people in communities hard hit by crime — we pledge the state will stay involved."