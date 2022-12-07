-
WKSU is a NPR affiliate serving a 22-county broadcast area in Northeast Ohio. That region includes the cities of Akron, Cleveland, Canton and Youngstown.…
June 2019 marked the anniversary of a powerful moment in the American environmental movement. 50 years ago, Time Magazine included a story about how the…
WKSU News is dedicated to connecting its audience in Northeast Ohio with the news and information it needs to be well-informed. This includes the local…
In late 2018, General Motors announced it would cease production at its massive plant in Lordstown, Ohio where sedans and small cars had been assembled…
Amanda Rabinowitz is the morning news host and anchor for WKSU. Her responsibilities include assessing the new stories and information that have developed…
Jeff St. Clair is the local host for NPR's All Things Considered on WKSU. His responsibilities include writing and presenting a local newscast every half…
In 2019, Kabir Bhatia coverage exemplified how WKSU strives to cover its 22-county broadcast area in Northeast Ohio in terms of stories that both connect…