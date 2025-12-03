Northeast Ohio health officials urge flu vaccine despite imperfect match

Northeast Ohio public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against flu and other respiratory viruses, even though early reports suggest this year’s flu shot may not be a perfect match for all strains.

Flu infections remain low in the region, but public health officials report cases typically rise after Thanksgiving and peak in December.

Early signs indicate a new H3N2 strain circulating in Canada and Japan isn’t fully covered by this year’s vaccine.

“Even when there are these changes, we really see a significant decrease in hospitalization as well as deaths in people who do receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Erica Sobolewski, Summit County’s medical director.

She said the shot may not fully prevent mild illness, but it remains the best tool to protect young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems from severe flu.

Sobolewski said adults 65 and older can receive a higher-dose flu shot to boost their immune response.

Vaccines are available through primary care providers, pharmacies and local health departments — often at no cost.

Last year was the deadliest flu season for U.S. children, with 280 deaths, the highest on record since 2010. There were two pediatric flu deaths in Cuyahoga County last year.

Sobolewski said falling vaccination rates, both locally and nationally, may be to blame.

She said adults should get vaccinated particularly if they care for infants too young to get a shot, or if they have medically frail people at home. The vaccine will help those adults stay healthy, she said, and prevent them from spreading germs to loved ones.

Meanwhile, hospitals are preparing for the usual seasonal surge in respiratory illnesses.

Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health Lorain and Youngstown Dr. James Kravec said staff are seeing a mix of influenza, COVID-19, RSV and worsening chronic lung conditions like COPD.

He said the odds of have complications from flu vaccines are tiny compared with the risks of catching the flu.

“Flu vaccine is still the answer. It may not be a 100% match, but it will reduce the likelihood of severe infection and hospitalization,” he said.

Kravec added that while some people report flu-like symptoms after getting immunized, the flu shot cannot give someone the flu, as it uses an inactivated virus.

He also called on people to remember other basic protective measures to keep themselves and others from becoming ill, including frequent hand-washing, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes.