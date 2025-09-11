Saint Luke's Foundation will build a new headquarters on Cleveland’s East Side

The Saint Luke’s Foundation will build a new street-level headquarters in the Woodland Hills neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side.

The foundation, whose mission focuses on East Side residents’ social and physical well-being, is currently located on the sixth floor of the former Saint Luke’s Hospital on Shaker Boulevard. The new headquarters will be built nearby on what’s now a vacant lot on the corner of Woodland Avenue and East 110th Street.

President and CEO Tim Tramble said the move will give the foundation more visibility in the neighborhoods it serves — Buckeye, Woodland Hills, and Mount Pleasant. Those were the neighborhoods deemed most affected by the closure of the former hospital in 1999.

“What's important to us is that the people of the community know that we are a resource to the community and that our presence contributes to that goal of health equity,” Tramble said.

Saint Luke's Foundation The building site is a vacant lot across from the rebuilt Woodhill Homes public housing neighborhood.

The location of the future headquarters is across the street from the newly reconstructed Woodhill Homes public housing neighborhood. Woodhill received a $35 million federal grant a few years ago toward a $250 million rebuild that also includes new parks and social assistance programs.

Tramble said the choice to move across the street from the new Woodhill Homes was made to try to build on that investment.

“It was important to us that we were a part of something that could be built upon and something collectively that was bent towards transformation,” Tramble said.

But Tramble said despite its future street-level presence, the foundation’s role in the community will continue to be to support community partners, not to offer direct services or programming.

“We don't want to compete with existing stakeholders within the community for services that they deliver,” Tramble said.

Saint Luke's most recent round of grants awarded $1.8 million in support for organizations based mostly on the Southeast side.

The foundation will take community input at public meetings in the coming months. It plans to pick an architectural firm in early 2026, but have no timetable yet on the building’s opening.