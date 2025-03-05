Flu-related deaths nearly double in Cuyahoga County over last year

The worst flu season in 15 years is still going, and has led to the deaths of 22 people, including two children, in Cuyahoga County.

The number of influenza-related deaths is nearly double the totals for last flu season, where 12 people died, Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported March 5.

They included adults ranging from ages 27 to 92 years old and two children, eight and 12 years of age. The two pediatric deaths were affected by other illnesses or conditions, the board of health said.

Influenza circulates every year, but the increase in deaths this year has some public health officials concerned.

“Most of us usually shrug off the flu if infected, but ... these case reports remind us how important it is to make sure our patients are vaccinated," said Dr. Prakash Ganesh, medical director for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

He said the flu’s peak has been unusually late this year and flu activity remains high in Ohio. He said vulnerable groups should be on high alert.

“The very young, they're still building up their immune systems to their surrounding environment, whereas our elderly are kind of having that waning immune system over time," Dr. Ganesh said.

If children show serious symptoms during their illness, including seizures, muscle weakness or visual problems, their caregiver should immediately contact their pediatrician and call 911, he said.

Flu past its peak

Northeast Ohio health systems report there are still many being hospitalized for the flu, though the number has been declining over the past few weeks, consistent with national trends.

Cleveland Clinic said the number of flu-related ER visits, the number of positive tests, and the percent of tests that are positive dropped as well. However, doctors said to expect flu to continue circulating into early to mid April.

The Cuyahoga Board of Health recommended the following best practices to prevent flu-related illnesses:



Wash hands frequently

Cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if sick

Get a flu shot at your local pharmacy or medical provider

The health board offers flu vaccines regardless of residents’ ability to pay. “No one is refused service due to income level, race, ethnicity or country of origin,” the health board said in a news release.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said people may reach a nurse at their clinic for questions: 216-201-2041.