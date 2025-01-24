Cleveland Clinic eliminates over 100 jobs due to cost increases

Cleveland Clinic eliminated 114 non-clinical, administrative positions Jan. 23 across all of its national and international locations due to economic concerns.

"Due to the financial challenges facing the health care industry, we have restructured areas within the organization to better align with today's health care environment's needs and drive operational efficiencies," the hospital system said in a statement, adding that reductions were administrative management positions in various non-clinical areas not specific to one department.

People impacted by the cuts will be eligible to apply for other positions within the organization, or will be offered a severance package, the statement said.

The move is part of a national trend, said Cleveland Clinic spokesperson Angie Kiska.

"Health care across the country is facing this kind of challenge," she said. "Forty percent of the nation's hospitals lost money in 2024."

Kiska explained in a later email exchange that the Cleveland Clinic system was responding to a series of unexpected cost increases.

"While Cleveland Clinic is seeing the highest number of patients ever, unfortunately, we continue to experience significant increased costs in a variety of ways, including several that were unexpected in three key areas: uncompensated care (self-pay and uninsured); Malpractice insurance; Medications and supplies," she said. "While currently we are doing well in comparison to many of our peers, there continue to be growing cost pressures, which are increasing at a rapid pace."

The job cuts were the result of an internal review of responsibilities, and were part of an effort to increase efficiency and reduce costs, Kiska said, adding that she was unaware of any additional cuts.