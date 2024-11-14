'I don't give up on my neighborhood': Euclid residents work to combat gun violence

The Euclid community launched efforts to reduce gun violence in the city with the first of three community listening sessions Nov. 13.

The meeting was convened by the Euclid Hope Task Force, a nonprofit founded in 2022 by three moms with ties to Euclid High School, which has experienced gun violence in recent years.

Case Western Reserve University moderated the session and will do so for additional listening sessions Nov. 18 and 23 as part of the school's role in developing policy proposals and an action plan based on ideas from community members.

Nearly 70 people gathered at the Euclid Public Library to share their personal experiences with gun violence and their suggestions for reducing the threat.

Many attendees said they or people they knew had experienced gun violence recently.

Dana Heil, who has lived in Euclid for more than 30 years, said a few weeks ago her husband saw a teenager shot and killed on their street, which left her shaken.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Dana Heil, of Euclid, said she hopes to see more younger parents get involved in combating gun violence in the city.

“It's a little bit scary," she said. "I have my grandchildren over if we're out in the yard."

She said she loves her community and attended the meeting because she wants to find a solution to the violence.

"I don't give up on my neighborhood easily," Heil said.

Kandace Jones, who has lived in Euclid for over 40 years, said her next-door neighbor's grandson was recently killed in a shooting. Her solution to the problem is building the community and relationships with youth, letting them know there are options besides guns to settle disputes.

“Get to know each other and our kids growing up. Let them know that guns are not an answer to everything," she said. "We need to find another way."

Heil agreed.

"Kids don't punch each other," she said. "They take out guns, unfortunately."

Other residents like Montana Moore said guns are fine for protection, as long as they are handled safely and securely.

"My daughter, she has a gun," she said. "She looks up the laws and everything. She follows the rules and regulations on how to have it, the safety, because she does have a child, basically educating herself on how to use this. My brothers, they do the same thing, so they use it very carefully."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Montana Moore expressed support for safe gun ownership and said parents need to be closely involved in their kids' lives to deter them from gun violence.

Moore and Heil both said providing youth with more education about the consequences of their actions, as well as more parental involvement to steer kids away from guns are important to keeping children on the right path.

"A lot of kids are going down that route because of the friends they choose," Moore said. "When I was growing up, my parents were at home. These parents are working two, three jobs. They're not at home, so the kids are raising themselves."

Heil worried that more younger parents were not involved.

"If we could get parents more involved in their kids' lives, that might make a difference," she said. "When I look around the room, I don't see a lot of young parents and I wish I did see more."

Jones added that juvenile justice reform can also play an important role.

"Is there some type of services or resources to provide the help that they can get, instead of going to the juvenile detention center where they may not get the actual help that they need?" Jones wondered.

CWRU plans to review public comments and provide research and steps forward on the best strategies to implement the proposals recommended by the community in early 2025. The school will work with community members and the Euclid Hope Task Force to develop an action strategy to implement those plans.