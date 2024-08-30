National civil rights lawyer Ben Crump joins Airica Steed's legal team after MetroHealth firing

Ben Crump, a nationally-renowned civil rights attorney, has joined former MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed’s legal defense team in what attorneys are calling a "discrimination and retaliation dispute" with The MetroHealth System.

Steed has not yet filed a lawsuit against MetroHealth, but a legal fight is looking more likely with the hiring of Crump, who is known for taking on wrongful death and civil rights lawsuits.

Steed excelled as a leader and exceeded rigorous expectations set for her, Crump said in a news release Friday.

“Steed’s dismissal raises serious concerns about the standards to which Black women leaders are held in comparison to their counterparts and highlights a pattern of behavior at MetroHealth that deserves intense scrutiny that will be examined closely by our combined legal teams," the release said.

Steed's attorneys said they not only will seek justice for Steed, but also "spotlight the need for greater accountability and reform in corporate governance within the health care sector, especially when leaders of color and women are at the helm."

MetroHealth has not yet responded to Ideastream Public Media's requests for comment.

Steed’s contract was terminated by the public health system’s board of trustees at a meeting earlier this month. In a statement read at the meeting, the board said the termination was due to Steed's poor performance and relationship with the board.

Through her attorneys, Steed disputed the board's characterization of her leadership, and said she was unlawfully terminated in retaliation for investigating unethical practices at the health system.