Are your allergies extra annoying right now? Lake Erie might be to blame

If your sinuses have been aggravating this summer, it's easy to assume seasonal allergies are to blame.

Grass, pollen, dust and dander can all trigger allergy symptoms, but AccuWeather's pollen forecasts actually say the risks for most seasonal allergy triggers are low right now.

"We're really seeing a leveling off of some of the common ones, like tree pollens and ragweed. Grass has hit its peak. It's starting to level off a bit," said Dr. Christine Alexander, chief clinical officer and chief physician executive at MetroHealth.



Blame it on barometric pressure

Instead of allergies, Alexander said people might be suffering sinus pressure due to barometric pressure and the amount of moisture in the air.

"Our sinuses are meant to be kind of storage units for air, and so the sinuses are supposed to be full of air," Alexander said, adding that more pressure in the air can reduce air flow within our sinuses, and conversely, less air pressure can trigger headaches.

"When the air pressure in the sinuses is different than the barometric pressure in the air that we're breathing, that can lead to pretty significant pressure and headaches," she explained.

Barometric pressure, also called atmospheric pressure or air pressure, is the force or weight of the air around us, according to MedicineNet.

A drop in barometric pressure can cause intense pressure differential in the sinuses. Lately, barometric pressure in Cleveland has been lower than the national average, Alexander said, which is because of changes in air density related to temperature. Warm air is less dense than cooler air because the gas molecules in warm air have a greater velocity and are farther apart than in cooler air, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Barometric pressure tends to fluctuate in the area due to Northeast Ohio's proximity to Lake Erie, which puts moisture into the air and causes air pressure to shift.

"So people automatically think, 'Oh, there's pressure here in my face, my cheeks or above my eyes, and this must be my allergies,' when in reality, it could just be there's been a drop in barometric pressure," Alexander said.



Fall triggers on the way

Though the peak of spring seasonal allergy season has passed, fall allergy triggers like ragweed are expected to start blooming in August. Alexander said there are some ways to tell the difference between allergies and other sinus issues. The key indicator of allergies is itching of the nose, eyes and skin, she said.

"That is the hallmark for allergies," Alexander said. "Chances are that that's an allergic response to some sort of pollen or dust, dander allergy type reaction."

Treating allergies starts with the obvious — avoiding your triggers, Alexander said.

"If you're allergic to grass, you're going to be really sensitive to it. Don't be the one to go outside and cut the grass," she said. "Or if it's your only choice, try to be as covered as possible."

Alexander recommended starting with over-the-counter medications, like antihistamines or nasal steroids, to treat allergy symptoms. If those don't offer relief, she said visiting an allergy immunologist can help with testing and immunotherapy, which is a series of shots that help the body adapt to an allergen.

Alexander said allergy season may have started earlier than usual this year due to shifts in the weather causing things to bloom early.

"It may be that there's some [effects from] global warming. I think that's something we'd have to look at year over year," she said.