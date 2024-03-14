Warren leaders pen letter about financial wellbeing of Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Warren and Trumbull County leaders are meeting to plan for potential consequences from the financial fallout at Steward Health Care, which owns one of the county’s two hospitals, Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

In a letter to residents released on Wednesday, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Trumbull County Commissioners wrote that they are preparing for all possible scenarios if the financially-strapped Steward Health decides to close the local hospitals.

Steward Health Care owns Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital and several area outpatient facilities.

Trumbull County Commissioner Denny Malloy said he is concerned Steward may lay off the 1,000 people who work at the local facilities.

“We wanted to release ... a letter of support, first, for the employees," he said. "Should Steward leave us, or should the fit for our community not be there anymore, we want to let [employees] know they are represented and their concerns are heard.”

He is determined to keep the hospital open, even if another company were to take ownership, Malloy said.

“There's enough work here, and there's enough good paying jobs and insured people that this community deserves two hospitals so that we have competition and we have adequate service," Malloy added.

Texas-based Steward Health Care recently sold off assets and other hospitals to stay afloat.

Malloy said Trumbull Regional hospital leaders have assured him their finances are stable and will remain open for at least the next six months.

Steward has also fallen behind on payments to contractors and is facing supply chain difficulties, he said. However, Malloy noted he has not heard reports that the quality of care has diminished at Trumbull Regional.