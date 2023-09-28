The Cleveland Clinic launches large-scale expansion of its research hub

Clues to the next pandemic and discoveries of new therapies and vaccines may be found right in Cleveland, as the Cleveland Clinic grows its division dedicated to scientific advancements.

The Clinic announced plans Thursday to expand its $47-million innovation district near University Circle in Cleveland, making it the “largest research initiative in its 100-year history,” the hospital said in a media release.

The Clinic will construct two buildings that will house laboratories, offices and classrooms to be used for training and the development of new treatments, which will be completed in 2025.

Next month, the Clinic will open a renovated building containing labs, as well as a facility containing a new biosafety level three laboratory — expanding work that seeks to prevent and treat infectious diseases, according to the release. The Clinic’s computer science division, immunotherapy center and vaccine development will move into the buildings.