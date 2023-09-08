Center for Community Solutions names new president and CEO

The Center for Community Solutions announced Friday that Emily Campbell will take over as president and Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of the current President John Corlett.

Campbell started at CCS in 2007 as a policy and planning assistant, according to a media release from the CCS. She was named chief operating officer in May of 2022.

"I've had the opportunity to work at the Center for Community Solutions for a number of years in many different roles, and I'm very excited and honored to have been selected to take the helm to lead the Center for Community Solutions into its next chapter," Campbell said.

Campbell's past work includes socioeconomic research and strategic planning and assessment for public and private entities, according to Friday’s release. She also worked with the Ohio Department of Health to lead the development of the Ending the HIV Epidemic 10-year strategic plans for Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hamilton counties.

She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies and a master’s degree in political science from Case Western Reserve University.

Campbell was selected from a pool of more than 470 applicants, according to CCS.

“Emily has great knowledge and understanding of the organization, public policy, networks, strategy and a vested interest in the community’s well-being. She knows where the organization has been and where it needs to go to best serve the health and human service needs of Greater Cleveland and all of Ohio,” Miller said in Friday’s release.

Campbell began her tenure with CCS working under Corlett, whom she called a mentor who has provided her with invaluable support.

"It is a hard act to follow, John," Campbell said. "But he's leaving the organization really better off than he found it — in a very strong position and in a position where we should be able to accelerate some of our good work into the future."

Corlett will retire on Nov. 30 after nearly 18 years with CCS and 41 years of working in the public and private sectors. He served two terms at CCS, starting as a Medicaid fellow before he was named president and executive director in 2014. He’ll transition to a senior visiting fellow role to ensure a smooth transition, according to a media release issued Friday.

“Those of us who know John personally and professionally admire him for his kind demeanor, trustworthiness and strategic mindset, but his lifetime of service truly reveals his character as a servant leader,” Board Chair Kyle Miller said in a media release announcing Corlett’s retirement in February.

Ideastream Public Media John Corlett speaks from a podium at a City Club of Cleveland event in 2019.

Campbell’s position will be effective Dec. 1.

CCS is a nonpartisan think tank focused on solutions to health, social and economic issues in Cleveland and Columbus.

"I don't know that there is an organization better positioned to catalyze systemic change in our community than the Center for Community Solutions, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue the work in a new role and to continue to work with our many partners and my fantastic colleagues," Campbell said.