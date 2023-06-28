New wave of arrivals expected to come to Northeast Ohio from Central and South American countries

A second wave of immigrants is coming to Northeast Ohio, due in part to the expiration of an immigration policy during the Trump administration called Title 42, which paused migrants from being able to request asylum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleveland has already played a big part in accepting refugees over the last year, including 800 from Afghanistan and 4 thousand from Ukraine. City leaders are now preparing for the arrival of what could be more than 1,400 people from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti.

And just last week, the City of Cleveland announced it has created and is hiring a new position to help immigrants and refugees called Senior Coordinator for new Clevelanders.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to local leaders about the preparations needed to ensure support for new arrivals.

And later in this hour, we'll hear a recent conversation hosted by the United Way of Greater Cleveland about the biggest needs in the region for our most vulnerable residents. The State of Greater Cleveland: 2023 Community Needs Assessment conversation was moderated by Ideastream's Marlene Harris-Taylor and featured three community experts.

Guests:

-Jasmin Santana, Cleveland City Councilmember, Ward 14

-Max Rodas, Director, Nueva Luz Urban Resource Center

-Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, Refugee Response

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Gregory Brown, Executive Director, PolicyBridge

-Emily Campbell, Chief Operating Officer, The Center for Community Solutions

-Jacob Duritsky, Vice President, Strategy & Research, Team NEO

