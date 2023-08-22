Union notifies Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital of plans to strike starting Labor Day

Members of the Service Employees International Union working at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital formally announced plans to strike beginning at 8 a.m. on Labor Day after efforts to agree on a new collective bargaining contract failed.

A group of 11 SEIU District 1199 members entered the hospital in Ohio City around noon Tuesday and delivered the one-page notice to hospital president Dr. Timothy Barnett. Hospital officials called police and security, who peacefully ushered members from the building.

The SEIU — which represents transportation, maintenance and nursing support roles — and the hospital have been negotiating since the union's previous contract expired in April.

The Cleveland Clinic is to blame for the strike, said Brian Higgins, grievance chair of the union’s executive board.

“The Cleveland Clinic has refused to bargain in good faith," he said. "They've left us no choice."

Union members allege discrimination, unequal treatment and retaliation by the hospital for their union organizing.

For its part, the Clinic said it plans to continue bargaining.

“We plan to continue negotiating with the bargaining unit at Lutheran Hospital with the goal of achieving a mutually agreeable contract renewal," the hospital said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital has previously assured patients that there will be no interruption in care.