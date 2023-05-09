Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital receives $5 million donation

The Cleveland Clinic announced today the donation of $5 million dollars from Richard and Lisa Fedorovich.

The gift will support “future priorities and innovations" and aims "to ensure Cleveland Clinic’s leaders have the resources to remain agile and responsive to community needs in the years to come," the hospital said.

“It has been rewarding to see Akron General expand services and become a leader in quality and safety since joining Cleveland Clinic,” Fedorovich said in the release. “With this donation, Lisa and I hope to support both Cleveland Clinic and Akron General in caring for patients in northeast Ohio for years to come.”

Richard Fedorovich was the chairman of Akron General’s board before it merged with the Clinic in 2015, the hospital said. The hospital credits his leadership with helping to bring the two medical systems together.

“As a result of this successful integration, we’ve been able to serve more patients in northeast Ohio and develop Akron General as one of the region’s top hospitals,” Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in a media release.

Richard Fedorovich is currently on the board at the Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s emergency building and the sitting room at the Cole Eye Institute in Cleveland will be named in the Fedorovichs' honor.

