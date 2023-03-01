MetroHealth's CFO resigns. It's unclear if the departure is related to the recent bonus scandal

MetroHealth’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Craig Richmond has resigned, the hospital system confirmed Wednesday.

A MetroHealth spokesperson did not say whether Richmond's departure was related to the bonus scandal that has rocked Cuyahoga County's safety net hospital since November.

Richmond's is the second departure, among the hospital system's senior leadership, since news broke of the scandal last fall. The hospital board fired former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, alleging he gave himself $1.9 million dollars in bonuses that were not authorized by the board.

Boutros denies wrongdoing and has sued the hospital board for defamation and retaliation.

The hospital's executive vice president and chief administrative officer, Jane M. Platten, left her post late last year, according to Cleveland.com.

In a statement released Wednesday, current CEO Airica Steed thanked Richmond for his service and said that during his tenure the system doubled its revenue, secured financing for its campus transformation and expanded services to the community.

Richmond also played a central role in helping MetroHealth effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Steed.

The system’s former vice president of finance will serve as interim CFO starting next week, Steed wrote.

