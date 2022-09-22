Great Lakes Today

-
This year’s algae bloom was relatively mild according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Monday, the White House announced President Trump's nominations to the International Joint Commission.
A look at citizen science, through a project in western New York.
New York researchers are trying out a new method of water testing that may help produce faster results for beachgoers.
Have you noticed more fireflies this summer?
The International Joint Commission released the results of a survey of Great Lakes residents.
Michigan State University researchers say quagga mussels might be helping the Great Lakes.
Algae blooms have started in western Lake Erie, and researchers say the unusually warm weather may make things worse.
President Trump recently traveled to Wisconsin for the ground-breaking of a new high-tech FoxConn factory.
President Donald Trump has overridden an Obama executive order meant to protect the oceans and Great Lakes.
Lake Ontario may have reached its peak high for the season, which is good news for lakefront home owners.
The National Park Service has announced a plan to import wolves to Isle Royale National Park.
A new study explains how non-native species can travel across the Great Lakes.